Locals and prospective students had the opportunity to explore the University of Sydney School of Rural Health campus at their recent Open Day. Some of the highlights included the anatomy lab complete with digital technology to help students learn and simulation rooms, where interactive manikins help students practise real-life hospital scenarios. Plenty of students were also on hand to talk about study and life as a medical student in Dubbo.

Among the visitors were students with offers to begin their studies in 2027 who travelled from areas throughout the Western NSW region including Mudgee, Orange, Walgett, and Blayney. Joined by their families, they left feeling excited and inspired about their future as medical students in Dubbo.