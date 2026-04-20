For more than four decades, the Dubbo Family History Society has been quietly preserving the stories of generations past, all while helping today’s researchers uncover their own family connections.

Formed in 1983, the Society has grown into one of the largest collections of genealogical and historical resources outside Sydney. From its base in Dubbo, it supports family historians not only researching the local district, but also those tracing links across Australia and around the world.

The Society houses an extensive library – a treasure trove for anyone interested in history. The collection includes district and town histories, cemetery records, school archives, family histories and general research guides, alongside a wide range of Australian and international resources.

Over the years, this library has expanded into a comprehensive and accessible hub of information for researchers at all levels.

The Society’s library rooms are located in the Community Arts Centre of the Western Plains Cultural Centre and are open to visitors on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, offering the public the opportunity to explore its vast resources in person.

Friendly and knowledgeable volunteers are always on hand, providing guidance to beginners and sharing valuable tips with more experienced researchers.

In addition to physical records, visitors can access leading genealogy websites – including Ancestry, Find My Past and the Biographical Database of Australia – through the Society’s subscriptions, opening up even more avenues for discovery.

Behind the scenes, dedicated volunteers continue to collect, preserve and index local records, ensuring that valuable historical information remains accessible for future generations.

The Society also hosts a range of events and educational opportunities throughout the year. Its popular “Share Your Story” series invites speakers to present their own family histories or research journeys. For example, the April 17 session featured Steve Clayton exploring the military landmarks that shape Dubbo’s landscape.

"Steve Clayton will tell us about Dubbo's military landmarks from World Wars 1 and 2, including the First AIF Training Camp at the Showground, Second AIF Training Camp, (the Zoo site), the RAAF Stores Depot site, and a communications bunker constructed in East Dubbo," society spokesperson Lyn Baret Smith told Dubbo Photo News prior to the event.

"Not everyone is aware that these sites still exist in Dubbo.

"Steve has done a lot of research about local war memorials and military sites and will have images and stories to illustrate the facts," she added.

The society meets in the Community Arts Centre on Wingewarra St. For event details, see the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.

Whether you’re just beginning your genealogical journey or looking to deepen your research, the Dubbo Family History Society offers a welcoming environment, rich resources and a community of passionate historians ready to help.

Visitors are always welcome, and for those keen to get more involved, new members are encouraged to join. With so much history waiting to be uncovered, there is always something to discover and plenty to do.