Dubbo Photo News is very sad to hear of the passing of young Steven Howarth, after a year-long battle against an aggressive brain tumour. He was 12.

The Dubbo community recently rallied to help Steven celebrate his 12th birthday and Mother's Day for his mum Stella, which we featured in our May 21 issue.

The team at Country Hope made this statement on social media: "Steven faced his journey with incredible courage and a spirit that touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. A little boy who loved space and the stars, and who now shines brightly among them."

We extend our sincerest condolences to parents, Steven and Stella Howarth, extended family, and young Steven's many friends.

Vale, Steven.