A new initiative in Dubbo is supporting local serving and ex-serving members in a simple but meaningful way – conversation and connection over a free coffee and cake.

The Dubbo RSL Sub-Branch has launched the Veterans Coffee Club, a relaxed and informal gathering where serving and ex-serving members can connect, share experiences, and maintain the mateship many miss outside of service.

With Dubbo home to a strong veteran community, the Sub-Branch invites all serving and ex-serving members, as well as local employers, to attend the fortnightly catch-ups to be held in Poppies Cafe every second Thursday between 9am and 11am.

Free coffee and cake is provided for all serving and ex-serving members who attend.

Organisers encourage the local business community that employs serving or ex-serving members to support the initiative.

“We’re encouraging local business owners and managers who employ serving or ex-serving members to come along and bring them with you,” a Sub-Branch representative said.

“It’s a simple way to show support. Come down, have a coffee together, and better understand the people in your workplace who have served.”

The Veterans Coffee Club offers a casual, no-pressure environment where conversations happen naturally – something organisers say is vital for maintaining connection and wellbeing – and also gives employers a practical way to support their serving and ex-serving employees outside the workplace, strengthening relationships and community ties.

For further information, contact Luke Glynn, Sport & Recreations Officer, Dubbo RSL Sub-Branch, on 0419 626 596.