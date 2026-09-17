Organisers have sincerely thanked everyone who supported the 2026 Dubbo Vinnies Community Sleepout.

"Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, participants, donors and local community, Dubbo raised an outstanding $23,889 to support local people experiencing homelessness, hardship and crisis," the group announced on social media after the event which took place on Friday, August 28, at the Dubbo Turf Club.

"We had more than 30 people attend on the evening, with 20 people choosing to sleep out to help raise awareness and stand in solidarity with people doing it tough in our region.

"The panel of guest speakers led by Geoff Mann were engaging and inspiring and candid with accounts of lived experience with homelessness," they added.

Key sponsors of the event included Club Dubbo, Wellington Soldiers Memorial Club, Dubbo Turf Club, and Visy.

"Your support helped make the event possible and has contributed directly to practical Vinnies assistance in the Dubbo region.

"Thank you also to every person who registered, donated, slept out, volunteered, shared the event, or encouraged someone else to get involved. This was a strong community effort, and the result belongs to everyone who stood behind it," they concluded.