The Wellington Amateur Theatrical Society has celebrated the success of its latest production, “Mirror, Mirror in Nottingham”, with more than 600 people attending performances at the Wellington Soldiers' Memorial Club last month.

Mirror, Mirror in Nottingham reimagines the Robin Hood story with a mix of music, comedy and pantomime-inspired fun, providing entertainment for audiences of all ages.

The jukebox musical ran from September 12-19.

Wellington Amateur Theatrical Society President Julie Hancock said the community response to the show had been overwhelming.

"Mirror, Mirror in Nottingham has been a wonderful success, with packed audiences enjoying a fun and entertaining night out," Ms Hancock said.

"Productions like this only happen because of the dedication of our volunteers, performers, crew and supporters who contribute countless hours behind the scenes.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of Squadron Energy as our production sponsor. Their contribution helps make productions such as Mirror, Mirror in Nottingham possible and supports the continuation of local theatre in Wellington."

Squadron Energy Uungula Wind Farm Project Director Sanjay Goel said the company was proud to support local organisations that bring people together.

"Community groups like the Wellington Amateur Theatrical Society play an important role in regional towns, creating opportunities for local people to connect, showcase their talents and enjoy shared experiences," Mr Goel said.

"We're pleased that Uungula Wind Farm could support this production of Mirror, Mirror in Nottingham and contribute to an event that has brought so much enjoyment to the Wellington community."