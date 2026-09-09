A small yet dedicated group of wattle lovers gathered on Sunday, August 16, along the banks of the Macquarie River at Wattle Grove for a special "Wattle ID Day".

Organised by Mid Macquarie Landcare’s Deborah Cooke, the event brought together local nature enthusiasts to learn more about one of Australia’s most iconic, yet often little-understood, native plant families.

The guest speaker was Grenfell local Mikla Lewis, an environmental consultant with a longstanding passion for wattles.

Mikla has been running Wattle Day events since 2010 and has developed a wealth of knowledge about Australia’s diverse wattle species.

During the field day, Mikla shared practical tips on identifying different local wattle species, helping participants look more closely at the features that distinguish one species from another.

The group also explored the important role wattles play in the Australian landscape, from supporting healthy ecosystems and improving soil and landscape health to providing valuable food and habitat for native wildlife.

For those attending, the day was an opportunity to gain a greater appreciation for the wattles growing right on their doorstep and to better understand the vital role these hardy Australian natives play in the environment.

While the gathering may have been small, the enthusiasm for learning about and protecting Australia’s wattles was unmistakable. With their bright golden flowers becoming synonymous with the Australian landscape, events such as Wattle ID Day provide an important opportunity to celebrate these remarkable native plants and encourage greater understanding of the biodiversity they support.