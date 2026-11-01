Wellington community members enjoyed a wonderful morning of fashion, friendship and nostalgia at the recent Vintage Fashion Show, proudly presented by The Duck Stop Shop and held at Maranatha House.

The parade featured local models Christine Leclercq, Patrica Leclercq, John Silence, Kate Kenworthy and Michelle Hampstead, the owner and operator of The Duck Stop Shop.

The enthusiasm and community spirit helped create a memorable experience for everyone in attendance.

Adding a special touch to the day was Emmerson Anne Stanley, Michelle's granddaughter, who delighted guests as the flower girl and featured in the event photographs.

A sincere thank you goes to all who participated, with special recognition to Karen Fleming, Irma Behrens, and Amber Lucas for their effort and continued support in making the event a success.