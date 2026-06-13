The 2026 Club Dubbo Annual Dubbo Show late last month – 153 years young and thriving – enjoyed near perfect weather on each of its three days as a packed showground fielded plenty for attendees to enjoy.

Good crowds patronised the event, especially on Saturday, May 23, with the highlight being the annual fireworks display.

Well done to the Show Society for all the work that goes on each year to organise the event for the benefit of the local community.

Thank you to all the volunteers; we are so lucky locally to have so many passionate individuals and groups in our midst.

To see more Dubbo Show photos and our fireworks video, please head to the Dubbo Photo News Facebook page.