Year Seven Canobolas High students recently met, listened to, and chatted with well-known children’s and youth writer Deborah Abela as part of an 'Author Tour our School' initiative designed to encourage a love of literature in our local youth (see page 4). After the event, some of the pupils told Orange City Life of their own literary preferences…

Hadley Robotham

Do you enjoy reading? Yes, I do!

What is the thing you get most out of books? I enjoy the descriptiveness in books; they take me to a place and setting I haven’t been before.

What types of works or authors do you enjoy the most? Jack Heath is my favourite author. I like mystery books.

Isla Lanser

Do you enjoy reading? Yes, I do, very much.

What is the thing you get most out of books? I really like the end where it tells you exactly what happens and why, how the mystery is solved.

What types of works or authors do you enjoy the most? I really like the works of Holly Jackson, she writes mystery novels, they’re my favourite.

Vernon Garcia

Do you enjoy reading? Yeah, I do.

What is the thing you get most out of books? I just like following what happens with the plot, how it develops.

What types of works or authors do you enjoy the most? I really like fantasy novels, dragons, and stuff.

Tessa Gliddon

Do you enjoy reading? Yes, very much.

What is the thing you get most out of books? I like the way that you can make your own paintings in your mind from the work; everyone has their own images they can make from the words.

What types of works or authors do you enjoy the most? I like J.K. Rowling, 'Harry Potter' and other fantasy, but also lots of different stuff.