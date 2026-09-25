Vacant shopfronts have become the reality for many of our main streets as people increasingly shop online, get their groceries from larger mall-based supermarkets, and utilise mail order catalogues for buying personal items.

However, one go-getting Wellington local, fashion designer Jess Redfern, has hit on an inventive way of brightening up the retail gaps in our central business districts.

"Over the past few weeks, a small group of local volunteers has been working to bring colour, creativity and life back into vacant and underutilised shopfronts throughout Wellington's CBD," Jess explained.

"Rather than seeing empty windows, we saw an opportunity to use these spaces to celebrate the incredible people, organisations, students, artists and businesses we already have within our community," she added.

This involves filling vacant shopfronts with creative displays that highlight local kids' great works, arts and crafts, and displays of botanical interest. The first handful of shopfronts, she believes, could just be the start of lifting the look, feel, and ambience of our empty shopfronts.

"I'm a member of Rotary, and it's something that I thought should happen. It sort of came to me as my husband and I had three small children, and I thought, wouldn't it be great to have school displays in the windows?" Jess wondered.

"I suppose that's the sort of thing you like to see if you live in a small town with kids; you want them to have an opportunity," she revealed.

The empty shops, she argues, don't represent the vitality of the community, and so she decided, in her irrepressible way, to act on her instincts.

"I just thought that the main street didn't reflect how many incredible businesses and talents we have in town, so it's unfortunate so many shopfronts are vacant.

"Also, if you say you're going to do something, you should do it… so I basically got in contact with the landlords and building owners, and they supported the idea 100 per cent!"

It was then time for Jess and her team to find displays that highlight the strong sense of creativity, energy, and community of the Wellington district.

"We started with local schools and asked: 'What's your favourite part of Wellington?' with Wellington Public and St Mary's both getting involved; they created them, and then I collected them.

"A small group of volunteers then cleaned the shopfronts, which provides benefits for the shop owners as well," Jess explained.

The shopfront display idea then took off with other local institutions getting involved.

"We have done three or four already: two with the schools, Burrendong Botanic Garden & Arboretum on our region's native flora and fauna, and also a Maughan Street installation celebrating local creatives, Lucid Blooms by Sarah Doherty and Basil + Bear by Millie Inder."

"We've also just secured another building to celebrate the Wellington Cowboys' 80th anniversary and reunion, so it's definitely taking off," Jess said.

In the end, it only took a small group of committed local ladies to make it happen.

"A huge amount of credit goes to Penny Inder, Millie Inder, Sarah Doherty, and Jenny Ryan, as well as the schools, students, community groups, local businesses and property owners who have helped bring the displays to life," Jess said.

"We would love to continue expanding the project and are currently encouraging other owners of vacant buildings and shopfronts throughout Wellington's CBD to get involved."

Benefits of the initiative, she argues, represent far more than just "window dressing".

"When you walk down the street, even though you can't fill each shop, you need to celebrate our town, it definitely makes a difference," Jess said.

"Since we did this, one of the buildings has now got a tenant… I've always been a bit of a doer; on Father's Day, I was involved with the 'Sheep Dad Dash' in town."