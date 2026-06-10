It’s been 13 years since Disney’s smash hit “Frozen” enchanted moviegoers worldwide, and it didn’t take long before the heart-warming story of two princesses from the mythical kingdom of Arendelle trapped in a world they cannot control became a hit Broadway musical in 2018.

Now locals have the chance to enjoy the creative efforts of hundreds of students from St John’s Primary School and St John’s College who have partnered to bring Frozen: The Musical to life.

Six performances, including three daytime matinees, will be held between Saturday, June 27, and Tuesday, June 30, in the St John’s College Performance Arts Hall on Sheraton Road.

Dubbo Photo News was thrilled to be invited to attend a rehearsal last Thursday, May 28, and we believe audiences will be thrilled to see the beloved Disney story unfold on stage.

St John’s Primary School principal Anthony O’Leary said this production is particularly special.

“Every child at St John’s Primary has the opportunity to be involved,” he explained.

“Each class performs a particular song from the show, meaning every student has a moment to shine,” he added.

Another special aspect of the show is the collaboration between students across both primary and secondary campuses, with 230 primary students appearing and additional involvement from Year 7-10 students. This allows them to learn from one another and work together to bring the musical to life, Mr O’Leary said.

The production has been a year in the making, with preliminary work commencing after the completion of St John’s 2025 musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Rehearsals have been held since the start of the school year, with teachers and support staff dedicating countless hours to rehearsals, choreography, costumes, staging, vocal coaching and student wellbeing.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have our Creative and Performing Arts teacher, Mrs Karyn King, working with all classes across St John’s Primary School. Mrs King brings immense expertise in vocal performance and stagecraft and has inspired students throughout the rehearsal process,” he said.

“She has been wonderfully supported by Mrs Christiansen and Mrs Lees, who also bring a deep passion for musical theatre and performance.”

He also acknowledged Erica Williams from Pan Academies of Creative Arts Sydney, from whom the school is hiring the professional set, as well as local removalist William Sowden from WJS Removals for assisting with the transport and collection of the set.

“Their generosity and support help create an authentic theatrical experience for our students and audience,” he said.

The principal roles in the musical – Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven – and the range of supporting roles are shared by several students, particularly as the characters age through the story.

Dubbo Photo News spoke to 12-year-old Abby, who has one of the roles as Elsa, the princess with seemingly uncontrollable magical powers whose actions lead to Arendelle becoming frozen.

“I think families will enjoy the show,” she said.

“It’s taken a term for me to learn all the songs and aspects of the production,” she added.

Year 8 student, Adelaide, 13, has been performing in student productions for years and also has a principal role as Elsa.

“I've had a passion for this ever since I was little, and my first musical with St John's Primary was, that long ago I don’t remember but I just enjoy doing these kinds of things, it's something that really brings joy to my life,” she said.

Fellow student Braxton is a newbie to school musicals, with Frozen to be his debut in the role of Elsa’s father, King Agnarr. He thinks everyone will enjoy the show.

“It’s a very family-friendly show,” he said of the production.

“Who doesn’t want to see Frozen?”

Tickets for the performances later this month are just $15 each plus booking fee and can be bought online at www.123tix.com.au/events/51811/disneys-frozen-the-musical.

Support the arts, these talented local students, and get your tickets while you can.