The Dubbo Line Dancers Club held their annual Workshop and Social at the Baptist Church Recreational Room on Saturday, May 30, and Dubbo Photo News stopped by to capture some of the action.

Dancers enjoyed a night of laughter, friendship and line dancing hosted by the 2026 Australian Line Dance Instructor of the Year, Mr Josh Talbot, from Sydney.

Josh generously shared his professional and skill teaching new dances at the afternoon workshop and playing all the favourites at the Saturday night social.

Dancers from across the state attended from Narromine, Brewarrina, Griffith, Cowra, Braidwood, Coonabarabran, Orange, Coffs Harbour, Newcastle and Sydney.

If you would like to learn more about joining the Dubbo Line Dancers Club follow them on social media, in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary or email dubbolinedancers@gmail.com.