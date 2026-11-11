Ever had a yen for the visual arts? Then why not take a look at the amazing range of courses and programs offered by accomplished local creatives, Jack Randell and Kerry Palmer?

The two run Art Club Dubbo, which utilises the traditional atelier (studio-based) approach to introduce the wonders of the visual world with everything from kids’ programs to art parties for interested adults.

“Jack and I also offer private tuition, and we’re very responsive to other options for those who want to have a go at art,” Ms Palmer recently told Dubbo Photo News.

“We’re available for hire for things like family groups and team-building as well. We say, ‘Art can be a great connector,’” she added.

The two also recently hosted an innovative new program covering smaller western towns that they said could be adapted for local schools. The hands-on, studio-based sessions allowed local children aged eight and up to create their own self-published mini-magazines using mixed media, creative writing, and illustrations, Ms Palmer explained.

“The part-draw, part-design ‘Make a Zine’ [magazine] project ran in Gilgandra, Narromine, and Wellington for younger artists.

“They were small creative writing programs that would be ideal for schools and other groups. Our workshops are designed to be rich, creative experiences.”

Art classes cover after-school groups, paint and create, landscape painting, mural design classes, colour magic, art lift for teachers, gift cards, and sketch and draw.

The small-group classes and workshops offer attentive tuition in a studio-based environment, enabling participants to develop confidence through various painting, drawing, and graphic techniques.

Strong believers in lifelong learning and enjoyment of the visual arts, Mr Randell and Ms Palmer offer classes and workshops suitable for both new and continuing learners.

“We also offer classes ranging from watercolours for birds, portrait painting, private tuition. We recently completed three murals around town as well,” Ms Palmer said.

“Jack also has an exhibition coming up at our Art Club Studio in Bultje Street on Friday, November 27. We always have something going on,” she concluded.

For more information, go to https://www.artclubdub.com/