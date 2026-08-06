Cool, clear, frosty and fun — that's the forecast for tomorrow's Millthorpe Fire Fair (Friday, August 7), traditionally the opening night for the district's two-week winter fest celebrations.

This year's launch is looking to be bigger and better than ever, with a trainload of visitors arriving from Orange — via the romantic rolling stock of Lachlan Valley Railways — and a whole host of live music, fire throwers, drummers, and other performers and entertainers kicking off the festival in real style.

Weather predictions for the night are also looking good, with current likelihood of a "frosty but friendly" -1C minimum low overnight after a sunny late-winter high of 13C and little chance of rain.

Live music, food and craft stalls, an after-event party, and flame-inspired performers are all part of this wintry annual celebration held in the village's picturesque main street, Pym Street.

The "Fire Train", though, booked to arrive at the heritage-era station at around 6pm, is one of the most exciting of these, with the half-hour trip out to the fest from the Colour City set to be a party all on its own.

Justin and Pip Jarrett from See-Saw Wines will be providing prosecco on the trip, with musical duo 'Wickes & Watts' also performing.

There'll also be a number of other acts on the main stage during the evening to keep the crowd warmed up and entertained, including 80s and 90s girl band, 'Mix Tapes'; country-flavoured performer, Harry Carter; and eight-piece jazz ensemble, 'Abstract Compulsion'.

For those who wish to party afterwards, the Wicked Brothers will be performing in Club Millthorpe at the free after-event party that will run until the small hours.

There'll also be the traditional fire pits down the main street, with 22 food and beverage providers on hand, as well as local shops, and Tamburlaine Wines again featuring.

Mini-train trips will also run during the night for a gold coin donation, while 21 additional retailers will offer everything from craft creations and clothing to rusty barbed wire art.

With return tickets for the Fire Train only $35, including entry to the event, and $25 for concession-holders, keeping down costs has been one of the driving principles behind ensuring it remains a going concern.

Now in its ninth year, the Fire Fair continues to grow, with organisers always looking to add new elements to keep the event expanding annually as the opening event for the Orange 360 Fire Festival.

Note: This event is proudly brought to the village through the efforts of Millthorpe Business Committee and is organised, coordinated and run by volunteers.