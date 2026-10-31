More than 60 representatives of newspapers from across the Country Press network in NSW gathered last Friday night in Orange for the the Country Press NSW Awards of Excellence.

It was the Country Press NSW network's "night of nights" and recognised excellence across 20 categories of journalism, advertising and photography.

Earlier this month, Dubbo Photo News was thrilled to learn that our paper and team members had been declared finalists in four of the 20-category awards – one of just a small number of publications to do so:

• Best Human Interest Photo or Rural Photo (Ken Smith's photo of two young brothers enjoying the Titan Macquarie Mud Run)

• Best Sports Story (Geoff Mann's tribute to the late running legend, Raisa Kolesnikova)

• Best Front Page (featuring an action sports photo by regular contributor Steve Cowley)

• Best Free Newspaper

Dubbo Photo News was represented at the awards by myself (deputy editor and journalist), and journalist David Dixon.

The competition was stiff, and unfortunately, we didn't take home any gongs from the awards ceremony this year. But it was a wonderful night at Orange Ex-Servicemen's Club.

The Country Press Awards dinner also recognised two long-serving newspaper people, including Wellington’s 2026 Citizen of the Year, Mark Griggs, who publishes the Wellington & District Leader, and to Liz Lawrence of the Narrandera Argus.

Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, presented the Distinguished Service Medallion for 60 years of service to Mark, and as Liz was not able to attend, to Helen Castles of Gundagai Independent who accepted the award on her behalf.

"Mark Griggs began his career selling newspapers for sixpence at the Sydney Royal Show. Today, he owns and operates his own country newspaper," MC Danica Bunch told those gathered.

"Mark started as an office boy at Country Life newspaper in 1965. For the next two years, he delivered advertising proofs throughout Sydney before being offered

a photographic cadetship.

"He later moved to The Land newspaper at Wagga Wagga where he worked as the Riverina editorial representative, doing livestock advertising, photography and agricultural writing.

"In 1979, Mark became the publicity officer for the Australian Hereford Society in Brisbane, a position he held for a decade," she added.

"In the early 2000s, Mark became manager of Western Magazine and later took on the role of editor. He then became manager of the Wellington Times, where he oversaw the production of three issues a week. In 2005, Mark returned to The Land, covering agricultural stories until he almost retired.

"Which is when he, and his wife Sharon, established the Wellington & District Leader newspaper, which continues to this day," Danica concluded.

Congratulations to Mark on the well-deserved recognition of his distinguished service to the news and media industries.

Congratulations also to my team and everyone involved in putting together the Dubbo Photo News. It was a wonderful achievement to be named a finalist in the four award categories and I'm proud of the efforts of our small team (David Dixon, Lana Eather, Ken Smith, Geoff Mann), supported by off-site advertising and design resources.

Our team and publisher Tim Panhurst are also eternally grateful to all of the advertisers who support Dubbo Photo News. They are the reason why our newspaper is free to the community. Please show your support for our advertisers at every opportunity.

Finally, thank you to our readers and supporters in Dubbo and surrounds. If you've sent photos; contributed stories; allowed us to photograph your newborns, celebrate your children's funny sayings and birthdays, or the fine work in local classrooms; placed a Thumbs Up or Community Diary entry, an advertisement or anything else; you're part of the reason why Dubbo Photo News was a finalist for Best Free Newspaper. Thank you!