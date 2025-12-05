Dubbo RSL Combination Bowls cracked the big half-century this week with a total of 51 bowlers — the largest contingent so far — turning up to Sporties on Sunday, November 30, to play like champions.

Hoping to win one of our much sought-after Christmas vouchers, another 10 lucky bowlers scored the ultimate jackpot this week.

Nine teams took to the greens, with Dick Whiteford, Chris Castlehouse, and Phil Knight taking an impressive 19-3 shots win from Lockie O’Neil, Jenni Spratt, and Roger Sherwin.

Sue McCauley, Frank Armstrong, and Graham Ross came in second with 22 shots over Maurice Wallace, Chris Straojny and Steve Kelly on eight.

“Lucky” Leo Balstad played “swinger” on rink seven between the teams of Peter Bennison and Bryan O’Sullivan and Leo, winning third place with a score of 19 shots from Garry Huggins, Mel Giddings, and Leo again, on eight.

A pairs game also took place on rink six between Steve Evans and Gordon Scott taking the win with a convincing 17-12 result over Pat Ryan and Matt Quill.

Only one shot was the difference between the teams of Ros Joseph, Cheryl Storch, and Peter Sinclair who managed to hold their nerve to bowl the winning shot making 12 from Di Hildebrandt, Eric Satchell, and Mick Strawhan, on 11.

Mary Perry, John Kennedy, and Brian Jones also held their own to win their game by 18-12 from Gordon Lummis, Frank Bartlett, and Tod O’Dea.

Julie and Greg Brown, along with Col Cottee, also won their game with a 15-10 shot win over Sue Armstrong, Ross Pharo, and Paul Wooldridge — you need to talk nicer to your bowls, Paul!

On rink 12, the team of Ken Whittaker, Ray Strawhan, and Paul Goodstat took their game also with 21 shots from Glennis Hannigan, Helen Emblem, and Gaye Cottee on 13 shots.

Sue O’Dea, John Zeb, and Rod Pfieffer won their game with an 18-10 shot victory from Ron McCauley, Ruby Stockings, and Neil Hayburn.

The RSL Combination Bowls Christmas Party is also approaching fast, see you all there next Saturday.

Two resters this week went to Sue McCaulley and Garry Huggins, while lucky numbers were won by Ross Pharo, Paul Goodstat, and Gordon Scott.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome. See our contact information under "Sunday" in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.