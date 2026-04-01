Work has begun to dismantle the damaged crane at the No.1 Church Street construction site in Dubbo, following approval from SafeWork NSW engineers.

Dismantling operations commenced after the engineers inspected the site and approved the removal methodology on Tuesday, March 31.

According to a spokesperson for the site developers, the crane tower will be progressively taken down in a controlled process prioritising safety.

The removal of the crane tower is expected to continue throughout Wednesday. Subject to further approval, work to remove the crane boom is anticipated to begin on Thursday.

“The removal process is complex and will be undertaken in a controlled and staged manner to ensure the safety of workers, the surrounding community, and adjacent businesses,” the spokesperson said on Wednesday morning.

The nearby section of Bligh Street remains closed during the operation and will not reopen until authorities deem the area safe.

Alongside crane dismantling, crews have begun internal site works, including the removal of damaged scaffolding and debris. Specialist salvage contractors are also expected on site to assist with clearing and remediation efforts.

While recovery work is progressing, construction timelines have been impacted. Activity at the No.1 Church Street development is expected to resume following Easter, while works at the nearby 99 Macquarie site will be delayed for several weeks.