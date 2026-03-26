With recent confirmation that Dubbo and the Central West is facing long-term closure of the main road route to-and-from Sydney for at least another three months, councillors had some creative ideas on what they’d like to see the state and federal authorities do for a region already combatting high inflation and interest rates, and skyrocketing fuel prices.

From tourism campaigns to public transport and tunnels, fuel subsidies to electric vehicles, our elected local government officials offered their views on how to keep our economy buoyant.

“Still open for business” – Mayor, Josh Black

For our local government head, combatting the already-evident tourism hit from the Great Western Highway closure at Hartley is the key:

“The report I’d like to see for Dubbo, is Destination NSW, who are working on a campaign now, pointing out that road closure is only creating a 20-minute diversion.

“Over Easter is our biggest time of the year for tourism with the Zoo and Gaol and other attractions, and the message is ‘We’re Still Open for Business’.

“I was at a planning meeting, and this is the campaign they’ve got planned for the region, but it’s still to come.”

“Free train trips to Sydney” – Cr Shibli Chowdhury

Cr Shibli Chowdhury believes that state authorities should be looking at tangible ways to help our region in these tough times, including creative ideas with public transport.

“Could not agree more, this closure, aligned with the high fuel prices and interest rates, are not just affecting people’s livelihoods, but also their prospects.

“I think there should be free train and coach rides to Sydney for the XPT and other transport, while ever the road is closed. People from the region, should not have to pay for trips on trains or buses, to anywhere in Sydney.

“This should focus their minds on local communities and the economic and social impact of the closure.”

“Concern is the looming shortages” – Cr Richard Ivey

The inordinate impact of the fuel crisis and highway closure on regional communities must be uppermost for state and federal governments, Cr Richard Ivey believes.

“I think they should be more aware of the problems facing regional NSW and attuned to the disruptions this has caused.

“Country people have to travel longer distances than in the city, and they don’t have the opportunity to switch to public transport as easily; so it does impact the cost of living more.

“My main concern is the looming shortages, particularly as the next three months, is the time of year when farmers have their highest fuel use with getting those crops in.

“Therefore, ensuring distribution and supply of fuel — there are already shortages around some areas — is vital in the country.”

“They should be looking at costs” – Cr Pam Wells

Fuel topping out at more than double average prices requires direct action from the government, Cr Pam Wells believes.

“In terms of support, federally, they should be looking at costs… the other day, I travelled from Dubbo to Walgett for a funeral, and fuel was $3 a litre, we spent $98 on petrol alone.

“It’s absolutely absurd for regional and remote communities to be hit like this, so I’d like to see a rebate system where, if you live in those areas, you get compensated for the high costs they’re carrying now.

“These are economically-deprived areas anyway so, whether it’s federal or state, they should be looking at economic support for people in western NSW.”

“Security of Dubbo Regional Council's access to fuel ” – Cr Jen Cowley (OAM)

Skyrocketing costs and the long-term security of Council's fuel supply, is an issue that is on Cr Jen Cowley’s mind…

“So, as of Friday afternoon, I can advise that in response to my questions about the security of Dubbo Regional Council's access to fuel given the current uncertainty of supply in the wake of conflict in the Middle East, and the sharp escalation of prices as a result - we have received the following advice and assurance from Council that we can all be "alert not alarmed" at this stage!

“According to advise from interim GM, Luke Ryan, the current fuel supply situation is being continually monitored, and at this stage Council’s fuel supplier advises that there are no concerns over supply. So far, fuel deliveries have continued without delay with the most recent being early last week (March 17).

“Council has underground storage tanks at both Dubbo and Wellington, which currently hold approximately 95,000 litres of diesel and 11,000 litres of unleaded fuel. This is enough to maintain normal operations for around three or four weeks.

“Should there be a change to the advice surrounding supply, Council will then look more closely at the situation to determine which, if any, services might need to be adjusted to ensure essential services will continue.”

“Elephant in the room” – Cr Mathew Dickerson

The current fuel crisis and the closure of the Great Western Highway is the perfect opportunity to look at long-term, big picture solutions, Cr Mathew Dickerson believes.

“The elephant in the room around fuel prices, is electrification of council’s fleet. I remember when I ordered my mayoral vehicle in 2015, I had the only fully-electric car out of all the 530 or so mayors in all of Australia.

“When we started looking at electric vehicles for staff, we did a full review and found that, while the initial purchase costs were higher, over the total time we owned the electric vehicle, it was cheaper for council to use.

“Basically, the more you electrify the fleet, the less you depend on oil changes.

“Also, I wrote an article for ‘The Weekender’ way back in 2014, saying that it was time to look at a tunnel through the Blue Mountains that would open up the entire region to Sydney and the thing is, it actually wouldn’t cost all that much.”