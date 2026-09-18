Looking for something fun and interesting to do this Saturday, September 19? Head to Ollie Robbins Oval on Bligh St, Dubbo, for this year’s Cross-Cultural Carnivale.

Organised by the Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage (ORISCON), this year’s event is going to be the best yet, ORISCON chair Jaskarn Singh told Dubbo Photo News.

“It’s the sixth year we’re doing this event, people from a lot of different cultures will be involved, and it’s a platform to connect everyone,” Jaskarn said.

Jagdishwar Ram, vice-chair of ORISCON, hopes the wider community will come along to the Carnivale and discover the talents of the many cultures that call the Dubbo region home.

“They’ll see many traditional dances and performances from different cultures, we’ll have an Aboriginal Smoking Ceremony and Welcome To Country, there will be stalls and food. So much food!” Ram said.

Dignitaries including Dubbo mayor, Cr Josh Black, and elected representatives have been invited to attend the event which aims to connect the community and celebrate all the cultures that make our community a rich and diverse space.

Jaskarn says the Cross-Cultural Carnivale showcases so much about the cultures that call Dubbo home.

“In India, if you travel 200 kilometres, your language changes, your slang changes, your food changes, your culture changes. You can see all that in one place at the Cross-Cultural Carnivale,” he said.

Ram says the event has three major parts to it, and two main objectives.

“One part is traditional dances and items and songs. Another is the different varieties of food you will get in the stalls, and the third part, there will be a lot of information stalls from non-profit organisations and businesses,” Ram explained.

“The Cross-Cultural Carnivale has two major objectives. One is showing where we come from to settle in Dubbo, and the other one is the socialisation of different cultures and people.

“It’s a social get-together so that we can meet each other and share our values in what we have brought in, and then integrate into the Australian culture,” he added.

From around 6.30 pm, a DJ will take to the stage to see out the remaining two hours of the event.

“Everybody celebrates with the DJ,” Ram added.

The organisers hope that having the event in mid-September means cooler weather, which will encourage more community members to come to Ollie Robbins Oval and enjoy the fun atmosphere of this annual event.

“We hope to see you there!” Ram concluded.

Further details are in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.