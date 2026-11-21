Christmas is coming and so is a one-day-only Curated Christmas Market which will bring together regional makers, artisans and small businesses in Dubbo.

Held at The Vault in Wingewarra St, on Sunday, November 22, the curated market will offer discerning shoppers a chance to find quality Christmas gifts while supporting local children’s charity Country Hope.

Entry to the market is by gold coin donation which will go to Country Hope, whose volunteers will also run the kitchen on the day.

The market will feature a carefully selected mix of businesses producing quality ceramics, jewellery, homewares, art, handcrafted gifts, gourmet treats and plants.

Organiser Pip Oulton says the market is about bringing people together and celebrating the creativity found across the region.

“We want to create a lovely day where people can bring their friends, enjoy their Christmas shopping and meet the people behind the beautiful things they’re buying,” Pip said.

“There are so many talented makers and wonderful small businesses in our region. This is a chance to support them this Christmas while also giving back through Country Hope.”

The community is invited to visit the market and “shop local” for quality Christmas gifts this year.

Further details can be found in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.