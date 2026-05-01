With dementia the leading cause of death for Australians according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, and almost half a million residents living with the brain condition which is not a normal part of ageing, Dubbo resident Sharon Doyle is helping those diagnosed with the life-limiting disease and their loved ones navigate the way forward.

With her background as a registered nurse and former dementia consultant, Sharon is now a “dementia doula”, in which she is “part navigator, part emotional guide” for patients and their families.

National peak body Dementia Australia estimates 1.7 million Australians are involved in the care of someone living with dementia. Almost 30,000 people aged between 18 and 65 have what is called “younger onset dementia”, and an estimated 1500 children live with childhood dementia.

It’s important to know that the term “dementia” describes a large number of illnesses affecting the brain and causing progressive decline in cognitive and physical functioning. Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia and Lewy body disease are just some of the conditions within the wider umbrella of dementia.

As the proprietor of Lavender Sage Dementia Doula Services, Sharon offers compassionate, non-clinical support for individuals living with dementia and their families, friends and carers, providing guidance, education and a “steady presence” as they prepare for the future.

“It’s about going to people when they need you,” she told Dubbo Photo News.

“I can work with anybody, anywhere. I can see people in their homes, on a Zoom call, or I can go into a residential facility,” Sharon explained.

“It's supporting those living with dementia and their families to keep control, and to link in with other services that they or their loved ones may need,” she added.

For many people, dementia diagnoses in themselves or loved ones are often unexpected, Sharon said.

“Lots of people will say, and I've heard it so many times, ‘we weren't expecting [the diagnosis] at all – where do we start?’” she added.

“Sometimes they're in a panic, because this is a journey people don't sign up for. They get the diagnosis and then off they go to try to work it out for themselves.

“That’s where I fit in particularly well, because I help people to plan early on. I want them to think ahead now, and I want to give them control,” Sharon said.

Some of the many questions dementia patients and their families may have are very simple, she added.

• What do we do?

• What's the next step?

• How am I going to manage everything?

• What does the future look like for me and my family?

• Who are my supports and how can they help?

With her support, patients and their loved ones can navigate the way forward calmly and with confidence.

“It's really about slowing people down and bringing calm to the chaos,” she said.

How long Sharon works with dementia clients and their families depends on what support they need from her, and can be for any timeframe.

“It may take a few weeks for people to really feel like they’ve got it together for now, and then they might not contact me again until there’s a change.

“Then I go back in and sort that out for them, supporting transitions, changes in how they're going along with their dementia, or big changes like going into care, choosing residential facilities, interpreting what the geriatrician’s letters have said, and behaviour issues.

“It's helping the family navigate the path ahead, and what their strategies are,” she concluded.

People interested in finding out more can connect with Sharon Doyle via her website at https://lavendersage.com.au.