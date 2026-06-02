Announcing her talent with a youthful and soulful rendition of Sting’s “Fields of Gold” on The Voice reality talent show more than a decade ago, Anna Weatherup has always been an artist unafraid to chart her own course.

She is now bringing her unique and very personal show to help promote her latest folk/rock album to the Crossroads Bar in Macquarie Street on Saturday, June 6.

Although Anna will also be appearing with Amy Vee from Newcastle and support duo, “Smith and Jones” from Bathurst, the show, however, is very much a personal journey.

Anna’s current “Delusional Tour” reflects both her love of her art and the perils and pitfalls that all performers have to navigate in an industry ultimately driven by commercial imperatives.

“I grew up in North Queensland, Townsville, and I always wanted to do music since I was five or six, I always wanted to sing as long as I can remember,” Anna told Dubbo Photo News.

“I used to perform in a choir in an Adventist church where you’re always around harmonies and group singing. I did this every week when I was growing up, so it came natural to me,” she added.

Taking her love of live performing to the next level was the start of a career for which she has not looked back.

“At about 18–19, I started going to performance nights at local venues and I formed a duo with the organiser at one; that’s where my gigging life started.

“It was playing in pubs that taught me spontaneity and how to think on my feet, to read the audience,” Anna explained.

Her tour featuring much of her new material, she reveals, explores some of the frustrations and traps that the music industry has for all artists trying to make their way in a highly-competitive industry where the rules are few and the challenges many.

“Yeah, the ‘Delusional Tour’ is named after my new album in which I detail so many of the stresses in the industry, it’s so relatable and my story isn’t unusual, though it can be painful.

“But it’s all a part of life as an artist, being able to write about things, to write music about your experiences,” Anna explained.

Her music ranges from very intimate ballads in an acoustic style to pop numbers in a style from 1970s folk icon Joni Mitchell to 1990s Irish rockers, The Cranberries, as well as the odd hymn referencing her choral past.

“I love rock music, I love a good melody and the feelings I am able to pour into the music, to express myself.

“It’s not about being bitter, it’s about learning a lesson and to keep moving, to never stop,” Anna explained.

On this tour she will not only be performing with Amy Vee but also her husband, Tim Burcham, who is drummer in her backing band.

“We all live in the Hunter Valley, and we share each other’s sets and perform together,” Anna said.

"That’s the magic of performing live on-stage with other musicians: the power of our combined voices and vision,” she concluded.