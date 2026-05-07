Many women as well as the men from Dubbo region distinguished themselves during the dark days of World War II.

Major Joan Lora Christie — later Christie-Flint — was one such local who served as a high-ranking officer in the Australian Army Medical Women's Service (AAMWS) in New Guinea before representing Australian women at the 1946 London Victory Parade.

Joan (1918–2001) was born in Dubbo in 1918 to Beatrix and Wilfred Christie and, according to an account of her life by Dubbo & District Family History Society in 2019, was from an early age a lady who was always “on the go”.

“She was a popular sports person, winning many awards for swimming and in particular tennis, being coached by her father, she attended Dubbo High School where she was school captain and dux in 1935.

“Being very community-minded, Joan was instrumental in establishing the Voluntary Aid Detachment in Dubbo prior to World War II.

“She was appointed Commandant of the Dubbo VAD in May 1940. As well she was the treasurer of the Hospital Auxiliary and a hard working committee member of the Dubbo & District Patriotic & War Fund.

In 1941 she volunteered for active service and joined the AAMWS. The AAMWS served alongside nursing sisters in hospitals as nurses, aides, and technicians, caring for injured soldiers. She was appointed to the 113th Australian General Hospital at Concord.

“In early 1942 Joan was appointed Officer-in-Charge of the VAD at Concord with the rank of Captain.

She was soon promoted to Major and in August 1943, as Aide-de-Camp to Lady Gowrie, she accompanied Lord and Lady Gowrie to the Northern Territory to visit the troops in Darwin.

“She was then drafted to New Guinea as the Officer in Charge of the New Guinea Force, commanding the medical women’s service as well as being assistant Controller in the South West Pacific in charge of over 400 women.

“Following the end of the war, Joan was one of a few service personal selected to go to London to represent Australia in the Victory March on June 8, 1946. While there she found time to play tennis at Wimbledon!

Returning home she married Robert Ellice-Flint at St Andrews Church, Dubbo, in 1947. They raised four boys while maintaining a busy schedule within the Dubbo community.

Joan was a member of the TAFE committee from 1965-1980, co-founder of the Dubbo Educational Association and a keen advocate for education generally, being involved as a board member for a number of educational colleges, universities, etc. and an Alderman of Dubbo City Council 1971–1977.

“In 1984, Joan was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for her services to Education and the Community. Adjacent to the TAFE is a park named by the Dubbo City Council in her honour in 1984... the Joan Flint Park.”

Lest We Forget.