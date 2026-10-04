When he finally met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Tuesday, September 15, after completing a gruelling 16-day, 540km trek on foot from Warren in central NSW, 12 year old Dusty Langby had raised a whopping $1000 for ever kilometre he and his support team had walked.

Yes, an incredible $540,000 had been raised for Little Wings by the time Dusty shook the PM's hand.

Dusty had always said that his goal was to reach the nation's capital and ask the PM to match every dollar his campaign had raised along the way, aiming to hit that magical $1 million target set many months earlier, and that was exactly what he did.

The young lad's epic trek and the groundswell of support from across the country achieved the desired effect, with the PM announcing that he would match the funds raised and an additional $1 million to support aeromedical transport service Little Wings.

Dusty and his team are elated at the outcome, which has effectively doubled the amount originally sought and secured $2 million for Little Wings.

In a joint statement issued with federal Health Minister Mark Butler, Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health Emma McBride, and NSW Senator Deborah O'Neill, the Prime Minister announced the funding on September 15 as the group welcomed Dusty to Parliament House after his remarkable journey.

“Dusty has done something extraordinary and has walked 540 kilometres to help seriously ill children and their families," Mr Albanese said.

“My Government will match every dollar Dusty has raised so his incredible effort can make an even bigger difference.

“On top of that, my Government will invest another $1 million to keep Little Wings flying and help regional families get their children the care they need," he added.

“Dusty has shown that you’re never too young to make a difference and we’re proud to back Little Wings and the work they do.”

Dusty was joined on his trek by his mother, registered nurse Sarah Langby, Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson, Warren nurses Christine Letton and Nichole Callan, and a small support crew. The many communities they passed through along the journey rallied and supported the fundraising appeal and the team of trekkers in different ways.

The fundraising appeal on the GiveNow platform will remain open until mid-October to give the many fundraisers still taking place in support of Dusty to be completed and the funds contributed. At the time of writing earlier this week, the funds raised stood at just under $570,000.

Little Wings management has expressed its great appreciation for the community's support.

"A journey we will never forget, an impact that will linger for years to come thanks to the great efforts of our donors, sponsors, and Anthony Albanese," the organisation said on social media earlier this week.

"From everyone at Little Wings thank you for supporting Dusty, for amplifying our mission and helping support seriously ill or injured children across regional Australia.

"We are beyond grateful and ready to deliver the Medical Wings clinics and ensure healthcare access for those that need us," they added.

Through its Medical Wings program, Little Wings fly specialist healthcare teams out across the state to deliver pop-up clinics for the most vulnerable children.

The new $1 million investment will extend the Government’s support for Little Wings for a further two years, helping the organisation continue its vital work for children and families across regional NSW, Queensland and the ACT.

Warren Shire Council is planning a community celebration for Dusty and his team on Saturday, October 17, at Victoria Park, Warren, from 2.30pm. Full event details will be made available soon, the council announced earlier this week.

"For a young person from Warren to take an issue that matters deeply to families out west all the way to Canberra is something very special," the council said.

"Your community is incredibly proud of you, Dusty... We can't wait to welcome you back home to Warren Shire!"

Federal Member for Parkes, Jamie Chaffey, was one of those to greet Dusty on his arrival in Canberra.

“What Dusty has achieved is phenomenal,” Mr Chaffey said.

“He says he just wanted to raise ‘a little bit of money’, but he has succeeded where the committed efforts of non-profit organisations have struggled."

Mr Chaffey revealed that Dusty's long-term dream is to become a pilot like the ones who bring medical care to children in regional and remote Australia.

With his grit and determination demonstrated thus far, Dusty Langby will no doubt achieve that particular dream as well one day.