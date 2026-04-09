On roads, rates, and rubbish, tanks for everything!

In echoes of a former Queensland premier’s characteristic answer to journalistic inquiries, “don’t you worry about that” seemed to be Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s underwhelming message to voters on the oil crisis last week – but should we be?

With continuing uncertainty around Australia’s critical fuel situation due to upheavals in the Middle East, more than 60 councils across NSW recently warned the State Government that supply shortages and skyrocketing costs are threatening their ability to maintain basic community operations. However, this doesn’t appear to be a problem locally, according to Dubbo Regional Council.

Acting general manager Luke Ryan said the Orana is doing just fine when it comes to petroleum products.

“Council isn't experiencing any fuel issues at the moment, however, we are monitoring the situation… there is no impact on council’s essential services,” he assured ratepayers.

“The usage at council depends on where roads crews are working, as we have a wide road network, so travel distance impacts the amount of fuel used each week,” he added.

Mayor Josh Black agreed, saying the amalgamation between Dubbo and Wellington councils a decade ago left the region particularly well-served when it comes to capacity.

“We’ve got really good fuel supply storage facilities at both Dubbo and Wellington depots, we’ve got big tanks… and, at the moment, our supplies are really good,” the Mayor said.

“We’ve got weeks and weeks of fuel, supply has not been a problem, only the price has, but, whatever added costs there are, we can absorb them within our operating budget. We’re not looking at cutting back on any services,” he added.

Cr Richard Ivey, however – remembering the fuel shortages of the 1970s when even essential services were struggling to find petrol anywhere – said arrangements should be made for every eventuality.

“The answer is ‘yes’, they should be,” the Wellington rep, currently on holidays overseas, told Dubbo Photo News.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, so developing some contingency plans would appear prudent… although I don’t know the actual state of affairs at the moment,” he added.

Services that could be impacted, the concerned councils told the State Government last week, included rubbish collection and recycling; road repairs and maintenance; community care services for the vulnerable, including aged care, home care visits, and community-run transport; and the operation of utilities including water and sewerage services that rely on fuel-powered equipment.

To combat the perceived problem, Local Government NSW, has asked that councils be deemed to have "Essential User" Status to ensure critical supplies for critical functions like garbage collection and water/sewerage services.

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Indigenous children’s author/illustrator heads west…

A journey of discovery after being adopted out as a baby, has offered a unique perspective for Indigenous artist, Dub Leffler, coming to the region next week. Photo: Supplied

Various branches of Macquarie Regional Library will host prominent Indigenous children’s book author and illustrator, Dub Leffler, next week for a series of workshops at several library branches. There will also be an “in conversation” event with Lionel Wood at Dubbo Library on Wednesday, April 15, from 5pm.

The chat will focus on Dub’s upbringing having been adopted as a baby and his journey to discover his Aboriginal culture and becoming an illustrator.

Leffler is both a Bigambul and Mandandanji man and, in a career spanning 25 years, has written and illustrated more than 30 books for children and taught workshops in over 300 schools nationally and overseas and has won multiple awards along the way.

He has also collaborated with Sally Morgan, Banksy, and Coral Vass, and is known for his soft realistic portraits and emotional landscapes. He has illustrated well-known children’s books including “Sorry Day”,” Once There Was a Boy”, and “Black Cockatoo”, Macquarie Regional Library Manager, Kathryn McAlister said.

“Dub has a very interesting story that he shares willingly, along with his passion for storytelling and illustration,” Ms McAlister said.

“The in-conversation event is a great opportunity to get together with friends and enjoy an afternoon listening to a powerful journey of personal identity and the creative path that led him to become an illustrator,” she added.

As part of his visit to the Dubbo region, Leffler will also be running school holiday sessions for children at Dubbo, Wellington, Coonabarabran and Narromine libraries about the importance of scribbling and the magic of illustration.

“The children’s workshops will no doubt be popular and we encourage people to book early,” Ms McAlister said.

All events are free, but bookings are essential. For further info and to book, visit: www.mrl.nsw.gov.au.