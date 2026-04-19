More than a dozen Central West projects have got the money in a recent funding series under the Central West-Orana Renewable Energy Zone.

The $6 million in total will help upgrade community spaces including a school, childcare, and youth centres, sporting fields, and community halls.

Projects receiving grants include:

• Dubbo Show Society for upgrading of external track lighting and arena lighting;

• Dunedoo Pre-School Kindergarten for landscaping and play equipment upgrades of Dunedoo Preschool Kindergarten;

• Cerebral Palsy Alliance’s Dubbo Centre for disability upgrades;

• Elong and District Progress Association for the public hall upgrade;

• Lake Windamere Under Canvas Camping for a disability care/accommodation building;

• Mid-Western Regional Council for Billy Dunn Gulgong Sporting Complex improvements; Gulgong Youth Centre refurbishment; and Lady Gowrie NSW Mudgee Early Education and Care Centre expansion;

• Mudgee Arts Council for the Kildallon Events Calendar;

• Orana Early Childhood Intervention and Education Project for resurfacing and installation of drainage to an outdoor play area;

• Pathways Together Aboriginal Corporation and Ican Nursery upgrade;

• Turill Community Committee and Sports Clubs community hall renovation and air-conditioning

• Warrumbungle Shire Council for upgrade of community sporting and recreation infrastructure at Robertson Oval, Dunedoo.

More funding will be made available to communities over the next three decades, with the grants part of the NSW Government’s overall $128 million investment for community benefits in the Central-West Orana REZ.