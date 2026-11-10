What started as a small idea at the Dubbo Aero Club – simply having a karaoke day for children – has grown into something so much more.

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Plant a seed and watch it grow

The seed of an idea was first planted in the mind of Geoff Chase, who wondered, “Why not have a day for children who are less fortunate or disadvantaged?”

Geoff has always wanted to share his love of community and his passion for flying. With the help of a few special people, that idea began to take flight.

Through Audika Hearing, where Geoff is a client, he became good friends with Linda, who has a strong connection with supporting children in foster care.

Geoff and Linda then approached Uniting and pitched the idea to Jenna and Damien. They were excited to get behind the concept and help make our first fun day for children and young people in out-of-home care a reality.

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Fun-filled day

What began with the simple idea of karaoke soon grew into a wonderful day that was Sunday, October 18, filled with experiences, laughter and opportunities to learn.

The children were able to explore several different aircraft, visit the RFDS MEU unit, enjoy jumping castles and face painting, make paper planes, take part in a lolly-guessing competition, enjoy a sausage sizzle and receive a goodie bag to take home.

One special plane – the Taylorcraft – turned 80 recently, so that was also celebrated on the day.

Each child was also given a seed to plant and care for – a small reminder that growth takes time, care, encouragement and a community around you.

“Our hope was to give these children a day where they could simply have fun, feel included and experience something different,” Geoff said.

“We wanted to show them that a community can come together to encourage growth, share knowledge, show respect and inspire excitement about what is possible.

“And who knows – perhaps we may have touched something inside one young person that could one day see them become the next Sir Charles Kingsford Smith or Millicent Bryant.

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Sponsor support crucial

“None of this would have been possible without the incredible generosity and support of our wonderful community partners,” Geoff said, expressing thanks to Dubbo Aero Club, Uniting, Audika, DMC, Dubbo Regional Airport, RFDS, Western Aircraft Maintenance, Petrie Mitre 10, Airlink, Kelly Anderson, RFS, Early Rise Bakery, Superior Air Parts, CJ Aerospace Field Air, and to “all of the amazing volunteers who gave their time and energy.”

“To every organization, business, volunteer, carer and individual who helped make this day possible, thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” he added.

“A very special thank you goes to all the carers who brought the children along and supported them throughout the day. Your dedication makes such a difference.”

The success of this first event has inspired Dubbo Aero Club to keep planting seeds.

“Next year, we hope to expand the idea even further by holding an event specifically for children living with disabilities, including the opportunity for them to experience a short flight over Dubbo,” Geoff said.

“Because sometimes, all it takes is one experience, one opportunity, one person believing in you – to plant a seed.”

And you never know just how far that seed might grow.