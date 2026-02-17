Following its Annual General Meeting held on February 2 at The Vault, the Dubbo Business Chamber has announced its new executive and committee for the 2026 year.

Mark Mudford (LAWD) is president while Julie Webster (RDA Orana, The Welcome Experience) is vice president and Eliza Whiteley (Whiteley Optometry) is junior vice president.

James Brouff (Bullagreen Finance) is treasurer and Rachel Latham (Morris Piper) is secretary.

The Business Chamber's general committee includes Jason Dearmer (Taronga Western Plains Zoo), Kreete Tokman (RANDA Digital), John Gordon ( John Gordon Electrical), Lloyd Galloway (Airlink Airways), Jamie Angus (123tix), Jess Bourke ( Jess Bourke Legal), Daniel Paige (CBA Commercial), and Max Bowers ( AJG Insurance).

In announcing the new executive and committee on social media last week, the Dubbo Business Chamber is looking forward to another good year.

"With such a great team of business leaders, we are excited for another great year of business success," the Chamber said.

"We look forward to seeing you in person at one of our upcoming events."