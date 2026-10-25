Dubbo College Senior Campus Year 12 students are currently completing their 2026 Higher School Certificate (HSC) written examinations, marking the final stage of their secondary education following years of hard work, dedication and preparation.

It follows a significant milestone for the college, with 297 Year 12 students celebrating their graduation in September – the largest graduating cohort in the campus's history.

Students have reflected on their preparation, the challenges presented, and their experiences as they began the examination period.

Year 12 student Ashton Jones was nervous before [his English] examination but pleased with his efforts.

"I did the best I could in the days leading up to it. When I opened the paper, it was a relief," Ashton said, emphasising the importance of understanding prescribed texts and applying that knowledge to unfamiliar questions.

"You need to know your texts well enough to adapt your argument to whatever question you're given," he said.

Fellow Year 12 student Evan Nave said the essay component allowed students to explore different aspects of their prescribed English texts.

"I thought it gave us a lot of scope to explore," Evan said.

Although he found the exam more challenging than his trial HSC, Evan was satisfied with his essay response.

"The short-answer questions were more challenging, and I also thought the essay question was harder in this exam, but I feel like I did better in it," he said.

Dubbo College Senior Campus English Head Teacher, Harriet Barrett, described this year's English Paper 1 as a fair and accessible exam, with engaging unseen texts and opportunities for students to demonstrate their understanding of human experiences.

“The questions were accessible to students and the unseen texts were engaging and emotive," Ms Barrett said, noting the essay question was particularly well suited to the prescribed film Billy Elliot.

"It provided students with scope to explore some of the nuances of the human condition and the power of storytelling to challenge our assumptions of ourselves and the world," she said, acknowledging the extensive preparation students had undertaken.

"Many of our students have worked exceptionally diligently in the 12 months leading up to today. They are adept at analysing unseen texts and have spent many, many hours rewriting their essays to unfamiliar questions, honing their ability to adapt their skills and knowledge," she said, paying tribute to her staff for the many hours they contributed to support students, who also accessed additional tutoring and revision opportunities, including sessions during the school holidays.

Principal Glen Braithwaite acknowledged the efforts of students and staff as the Class of 2026 commenced their final exams.

"We're incredibly proud of the dedication and determination [our students have] shown throughout their senior years," Mr Braithwaite said.

"We wish every student the very best over the coming weeks and encourage them to approach each examination with confidence in the work they've put in."

The 2026 HSC written examination period concludes on Thursday, November 5.