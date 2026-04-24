Looking to give some time to a community, sporting or charitable cause but aren’t quite sure what’s out there? You just might find something that suits you, your availability and your interests at the Dubbo Community and Volunteer Expo next week.

Organised by the team at Volunteer in Dubbo Region, supported by the NFP Guide Foundation and the Centre for Volunteering, the free evening event at The Greens (the old bowling club), 72 Wingewarra St, aims to showcase a wide range of local groups, from grassroots organisations to volunteer-run events and not-for-profits.

The initiative was established to address declining volunteer numbers and improve coordination within the sector, coordinator Camilla Ward said, ultimately helping community services deliver better outcomes and fostering stronger social connections across the region.

Camilla believes there will be something for everyone at the expo, and encourages the community to come on down to The Greens from 5.30pm to 8pm to see what’s on offer.

“Volunteering in our region today is more important than ever, and there are flexible ways for everyone to get involved, no matter their situation,” Camilla told Dubbo Photo News.

“Whether you can spare just an hour occasionally or commit to regular support, every contribution helps local organisations continue delivering vital services.”

The relaxed meet-and-greet is about bringing people together, Camilla said.

“Whether you’re looking to lend a hand or just curious about what’s out there, it’s a great chance to learn about different ways to get involved in a way that suits you,” she explained.

“More than anything, the expo is about bringing people together, sharing ideas, and building connections with others who care about making a positive difference in the region.”

The Dubbo Sikh Association and Punjabi Virsa Dubbo will also be providing delicious vegetarian meals for expo attendees.

There is still time for community groups and not-for-profits wanting to host a table at the event to register, Camilla said, and this can be arranged by emailing camilla@nfpguide.org.au.

The general public does not need to register to attend, and can simply just walk in.

Camilla will be organising further community and volunteer expos for Dubbo and Wellington regions and regular volunteering events for not-for-profit groups, as well as for those looking to volunteer. You can follow Volunteer in Dubbo Region on social media or visit their webpage under the NFP Guide at https://nfpguide.org.au/.

“By giving what you can, when you can, you help build a stronger, more connected community while making a meaningful difference in ways that suit you,” Camilla concluded.