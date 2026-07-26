Library open day

Next week is Library and Information Week.

To celebrate the week that reminds us all of the value of libraries and what they bring to our communities, Macquarie Regional Library (MRL) will host an Open Day on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at its branches in Dubbo, Wellington, Coonabarabran, Dunedoo, Coolah, Narromine and Trangie.

Dubbo Regional Council Mayor Josh Black said the Library Open Day is a great opportunity for people to explore all the different free resources and programs available to the community.

“The library team will be on hand to show you around, answer questions and assist you to get a library card and start borrowing,” Cr Black said.

“Come and discover what your local library has to offer and how they have changed,” he added.

The Library Open Day will also feature a Reading Relay from 10am – 5pm where people can sign up for a 20-minute slot of reading in a special reading nook. The aim is to have someone reading for the duration of the open day. Sign up by contacting your local library branch.

New library members signing up during Library and Information Week, which runs from July 27 and August 2, will go in the draw to win a pair of Apple Air Pods. Winner will be drawn Monday 3 August 2026.

Find out more at www.mrl.nsw.gov.au.

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Early childhood career forum

An Early Childhood Education and Careers Forum will be held in Dubbo on Tuesday, August 4, to connect attendees with employers, allied health services, paediatric nursing and training providers.

The forum at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) runs from 1-3pm and is an opportunity for job seekers, people looking for a career change, or those re-entering the workforce to talk to people in the early childhood sector and understand the opportunities for a career in the industry.

The forum will feature guest speakers, interactive events and an exhibitor hall with local employers and training organisations and a range of allied health providers such as paediatric careers, speech pathologists, occupational therapists and early intervention services. A morning session specifically for high school students will also be held.

More details are available in the Dubbo Region event calendar.

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Council to reassess Wiradjuri Tourism project

After declining all tenders, Dubbo Regional Council will review the Wiradjuri Tourism Centre project and determine what can be realistically delivered within the financial constraints, while also providing value and benefit for the community.

The decision came after each tender submission reportedly exceeded the available budget allocation, DRC announced in a statement on July 15.

“Council acknowledges this represents a change in direction for the project again and recognises the significant work that has been undertaken over many years,” the statement said.

“However, due to ongoing delays, project deferrals and escalating construction costs, the project in its current form is no longer considered financially sustainable or affordable for the community.