Local artists looking for greater exposure for their creations, can apply now for October’s Dubbo Art Fair (DAF26) being held at Western Plains Cultural Centre (WPCC).

Now in its sixth year, this popular local show offers painters and other artisans the chance to sell their works, but get in early as places and spaces are strictly limited!

For the 2026 show, the event is limited to 30 local artists showcase the thriving creative sector of our community, council’s Arts and Culture Manager Jessica Moore said.

“The number of artists that will be showcased is reduced this year, due to the Yayoi Kusama installation,” Moore revealed. “However, it is a great opportunity for local artists to exhibit their works alongside such an internationally-renowned artist,” she added.

Stall sites are free and allow artists to sell their artworks direct to the public over the weekend. All applicants are placed into a draw with the allocation of booths selected at random to ensure equal opportunity for all applicants.

“The Dubbo Art Fair directly supports the growth of the creative sector in our region and contributes to the cultural economy,” Moore said

“In 2025, artists collectively sold more than $63,000 worth of art at the Dubbo Art Fair,” she concluded.

Official opening for the Dubbo Art Fair takes place on Friday, October 8, from 6pm with the exhibition open to the community from 10–4pm on both the Saturday, October 9, and Sunday, October 10, with free admission.

Dubbo Art Fair is supported by Dubbo Regional Council and is an initiative of Council’s SPARC Cultural Plan supported through funding from Create NSW.

Applications close Friday, May 8, for more information visit the WPCC website.