A talented young Dubbo dancer has taken to one of Australia's biggest stages after being selected as a featured Latin artist in this year's Schools Spectacular.

Sixteen-year-old Miranda Pfeiffer, a student at Dubbo Senior Campus and a dancer with Fantasy Dubbo DanceSport, successfully auditioned for the prestigious production, earning a coveted featured role in the Latin section.

Miranda has been dancing for 10 years and has specialised in Ballroom, Latin and New Vogue over the past four years. Training under the experienced team at Fantasy Dubbo DanceSport, which has been operating in Dubbo for more than 21 years, she has established herself as one of the region's rising DanceSport talents.

Miranda has competed at state and national DanceSport competitions during the last four years, achieving outstanding success in both solo and coach-student events. One of her career highlights was competing at the DME National DanceSport Championships at Sydney Town Hall, where she won 10 first-place and eight second-place awards.

On the weekend of June 27-28, Miranda returned to Sydney Town Hall to compete at the Dance Move Engage National DanceSport Championships, continuing her busy competition schedule and representing Dubbo on the national stage.

Her achievements have also been recognised at a parliamentary level, with Miranda being mentioned in Hansard following her outstanding results at the ADS Future Stars Cup, where she secured 12 first places, one second place and one third place.

Despite being only 16, Miranda currently competes in the Under 21 category across Ballroom, Latin and New Vogue disciplines. Her selection as a featured Latin artist in the Schools Spectacular is a testament to her dedication, talent and commitment to the sport.

Family, friends, coaches and the wider Dubbo community are immensely proud of Miranda's achievement and enjoyed watching her represent Dubbo on the national stage.