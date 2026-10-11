Dubbo dentist Dr Sophie Halpin has been appointed vice-president of the Australian Dental Association NSW (ADA NSW). She joins Newcastle dentist Dr Mark Morrin, who was re-elected president following the organisation’s 2026 Annual General Meeting on Friday, September 25.

The prominent advocate for better access to oral healthcare in regional and remote communities is also a Fellow of the International College of Dentists and an Australian Institute of Company Directors graduate and chairs the ADA's NSW Advocacy Committee and Western Division Branch.

She has represented the profession publicly on issues including water fluoridation, Dental Health Week, and inequitable access to dental services outside metropolitan areas.

“It is a true honour to serve as Vice-President of ADA NSW and an opportunity to give back to a profession that has given me so much,” Dr Halpin said.

“Dentists across NSW and the ACT work in incredibly diverse communities, from metropolitan practices to regional and remote areas where accessing dental care can be considerably more difficult.

Dr Morrin said Dr Halpin’s regional perspective and advocacy experience would be valuable to the organisation’s leadership.

“Sophie brings a deep understanding of the profession, strong governance experience and a genuine commitment to improving oral health access, particularly for people living outside our major cities," he said.

“I look forward to working with Mark, the Board and our members to advocate for the profession, strengthen ADA NSW and advance dentistry and oral health across our communities,” Dr Halpin concluded.