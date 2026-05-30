The Dubbo Eisteddfod commences this week and brings three glorious weeks of competition and culture to our vibrant city. Now in its 55th year, the event has featured some competitors who have since gone on to forge incredible careers in their chosen fields.

Eisteddfod president Barbara Redgrave told Dubbo Photo News the City of Dubbo Eisteddfod Society is very proud of these achievements.

“Many past performers who competed in the Eisteddfod have progressed to professional careers in their chosen disciplines,” Barbara said.

“These include principal dancers, conductors, musical composers and directors, actors, vocalists and instrumentalists. They are now enjoying success both in Australia and overseas,” she added.

One of those past performers is Nathan Bryon from Geurie, who commenced his vocal lessons at the Macquarie Conservatorium in Dubbo. Nathan is a recent graduate of the San Francisco Conservatorium of Music and also winner of the German-Australian Opera Grant. Nathan is also a proud alumnus of the Melba Opera Trust and Moorambilla Voices.

“Nathan has extensive experiences as an oratorio soloist amongst Sydney choirs and orchestras as well as many operatic performances both in Australia and overseas,” Barbara said.

Other competitors in the Eisteddfod who have gone on to achieve great things in their careers are singer-composer Billie Palin, who also performs in Musical Theatre productions in Sydney, and Campbell Diamond, a classical guitarist who is based in Austria and gives regular concerts and workshops overseas.

Thalia Smith, a former student at the Dubbo Ballet Studio and a regular competitor in the Eisteddfod, is also achieving success in the theatre. She is currently performing in the second season of “Six: The Musical”, Barbara said.

Another dancer of note is long-time Dubbo Eisteddfod participant Suzanne Duffy. Beginning ballet lessons as a young child in Dubbo with Mrs Schneider, Suzanne went on to train full-time before returning to inspire generations of young dancers through the Dubbo Ballet Studio, PCYC Dubbo and now as principal of Colour City Dance in Orange.

“The Dubbo Eisteddfod has proudly watched Suzanne grow from performer to respected teacher and mentor, with many of her students and daughters – Zara, Emily, Phoebe, Ruby and Layla – also gracing the Eisteddfod stage over the years,” Barbara said.

“Suzanne’s story reflects the enduring connection between family, dance and the Dubbo Eisteddfod community.”

These are just some of the stories connected with an event that has a long and rich association with the Dubbo community.

“There are many more great achievers who started performing in the Dubbo Eisteddfod over the past five decades and have continued their discipline as a career,” Barbara said.

“In the coming years we look forward to seeing other young people take their skills to a professional level.”