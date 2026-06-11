Now in its 55th year, the City of Dubbo Eisteddfod began last week and fields competitors across all ages and ethnicities in the disciplines of dance, instrumental, vocal, choral, and verse speaking choirs over three jam-packed weeks.

Dubbo Photo News stopped by the Eisteddfod's Open Woodwind and Brass Championships on Wednesday, June 3, and observed the talented teens participating. Post-performance, entrants Archie, Tahlia, Adam, Lucy, Callum, Matthew and Benjamin let their hair down to pose for our photo.

See more photos of Eisteddfod performers in this week's Dubbo Photo News (June 11 edition).