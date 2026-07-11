Federal Member for Parkes, Jamie Chaffey MP, and Shadow Envoy for Men and Boys and Member for Wide Bay, Llew O’Brien MP, held a Men’s, Boys’ and Dads’ Forum in Dubbo on Saturday, June 27, to allow a safe space for people to talk about their concerns.

Mr Chaffey said in a speech to parliament on Monday, June 29, that the forum explored both pain and hope.

“It is critical to have these conversations. Men die younger from preventable diseases and have much higher rates of suicide,” Mr Chaffey told the parliament.

“They have lower life expectancy, higher rates of chronic disease and lower rates of education,” he added.

Mr Chaffey paid tribute to constituents who have worked tirelessly to raise awareness of mental health and suicide following their own personal tragedy.

“I particularly thank Warwick and Kylie Mitchell of Peak Hill in my electorate of Parkes, who lost their 17-year-old son Mack to suicide in 2024. They have found a way to celebrate their son and to raise awareness of mental health through their MACK Label and a ball planned for Parkes in October,” he said.

“You can find out more on their website themacklabel.rocks,” he added.

Local non-profits Boys To The Bush and Tradies In Sight also attended the free Men’s Boys and Dads’ Forum.

“Boys To The Bush brings the whole community on board with prevention and early intervention strategies for young men, while Tradies In Sight is dedicated to supporting tradies in regional NSW,” Mr Chaffey said.

“These are amazing programs designed by amazing people who are making a difference where it is really needed.

“A special mention too, to sHedway, an organisation working in suicide prevention and positive mental fitness for shearing sheds,” he added.

Mr Chaffey thanked the organisations and the public for attending the event, and to Mr O’Brien for his support in hosting it.

“We can only make a positive difference by sharing the concerns and sharing the resources,” Mr Chaffey concluded.