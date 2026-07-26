Dubbo has emerged as the top location for overall property sales across NSW, overtaking Port Macquarie to claim the number one position in the second quarter of 2026.

Data released by PropTech firm InfoTrack shows Dubbo recorded a 24.2 per cent increase in overall property purchases over the quarter, driving its rise to the top of the sales rankings.

The latest Property Market Update, analysing sales activity from April 1 to June 30, shows the number of property transactions in NSW increased by 7.1 per cent overall, with houses continuing to lead buyer activity, accounting for 67.4 per cent of transactions.

InfoTrack’s Chief Operating Officer Lee Bailie said Dubbo’s performance reflects growing demand for regional locations supported by affordability, infrastructure investment and strong local economies.

“Dubbo’s move into the top position highlights the strength of regional markets and the appeal of locations that offer buyers more than just affordability,” Mr Bailie said.

“The city’s diverse economy, spanning healthcare, education, agriculture, mining and renewable energy is supporting long-term demand.”

“Major developments such as the North-West Urban Release Area, set to deliver around 5,500 homes over the next 20 years, are also creating new opportunities for future growth,” he said.

Regional markets featured heavily in the overall sales rankings, with Orange taking third place, Port Macquarie fourth and Armidale moving from tenth to ninth place.

Dubbo also featured prominently among first home buyers, ranking as the sixth most popular location for this group.

“Dubbo continues to attract first home buyers because it offers a combination of relative affordability, access to services and the opportunity to purchase a home with more space,” Mr Bailie said.

“With median prices sitting around $555,000, it remains an appealing option for buyers looking to enter the market.”

Orange is gaining momentum among first home buyers, rising from fifth to third place in the rankings. The increased demand has contributed to price growth, with the median purchase price climbing 8.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $728,000.

“The latest data shows buyers are not simply chasing a lower price tag, they are weighing that affordability against access to healthcare, education and employment, and finding that regional centres increasingly offer both,” Mr Bailie concluded.