Poetry lovers of the region are invited to the launch of local poet David Grant Lloyd’s new book “Still Alive In Dubbo”.

The new book, a mix of “social-realism and confessionalism” free-verse poetry, is published by independent Flying Islands Poetry Community and follows his previous work “Alive in Dubbo”, published by the same group in 2023.

The Dubbo launch on Sunday, September 27, follows a successful launch in Sydney in May. David will read from his new book at the event at the Macquarie Inn, which will be formally launched by special guests and copies will be available for sale.

Dubbo Photo News recently spoke with the poet about his work and the forthcoming book launch.

Like many authors, David, now 47, began writing in childhood and found it an outlet to explore his imagination.

“As the years went on, as I got older, I drifted into social realism,” he explained, indicating it is hard to explain what drew him to poetry as a medium to express his thoughts.

“I found I found poetry captivating because I think I think it was Bukowski who once said something like, and this is paraphrasing, ‘You can say everything that a novel can say in just one poem, if you know how to use words properly,’” he said.

“As I read more and more poetry, both Australian poetry and poetry from all over the world, I started to agree with that more and more.

“I'm not necessarily opposed to prose or any other form, any other medium of writing. For some reason, almost inexplicably, poetry just sort of connected with me,” he added.

In both David’s Dubbo-themed books, the poetry reflects life around him and what he sees about life here in the Orana.

“I write about my life in Dubbo, other people, and Dubbo itself. It's interesting to learn about your home, too,” he explained.

“The more you learn about it, the more connected you are with it, which is it's an extraordinary feeling of knowing what your place is in the cosmos, in the universe, and in life itself.”

Of his writing process, David said it can be hard for non-writers to understand how the creative process works, and he is often asked how long it takes for him to create his poetry.

“I am firmly of the belief that all works of art, whether it's a painting, a poem, a song, whatever, take a lifetime, because even from the moment you first put pen to paper, you're taking your whole life experience to getting to that moment, so yeah, so it's hard to say,” he said.

If you are a poet yourself or a fan of the genre, get along to David’s book launch on Sunday, September 27, from 3.30 pm at Macquarie Inn. It’s free to attend, finger food will be available and drinks can be purchased from the bar. Books will also be available for purchase, which David will happily sign.

Further information about David Grant Lloyd’s poetry can be found on his publisher’s website at flyingislandspocketpoets.com.au, and via his profile on Instagram (dg_lloyd_).