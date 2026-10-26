Dubbo officially took its place on the Monopoly map earlier this month, with the city’s very own Monopoly board unveiled at a special launch event.

The first ever MONOPOLY: Dubbo Edition board was officially launched on Wednesday, October 7, at the Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, marking an exciting milestone for the city and the local businesses involved.

The morning featured plenty of excitement, including the grand reveal of a life-size Dubbo Monopoly board and a special appearance from the iconic Mr Monopoly.

Guests also had the opportunity to hear from the team behind the board’s creation and discover how local landmarks, businesses and attractions had been brought to life in the much-loved game.

Among the local businesses featured on the board was The Establishment Bar, with owner Aleea Haumono saying the business was proud to be part of the project.

“We’re incredibly proud to be part of such an iconic moment for Dubbo,” Aleea said.

“It’s a very special opportunity for a small business like ours to be recognised in this way, and we can’t wait to share the experience with other passionate local businesses.”

The Establishment Bar also has its own in-house games table for guests to enjoy, making its inclusion on the Dubbo Monopoly board a fitting addition to its collection.

“With our own in-house games table for guests to enjoy at our venue, we’re especially excited to add a game featuring The Establishment Bar to our collection!” Aleea said.

The launch celebrated Dubbo’s unique identity, with local businesses, attractions and landmarks taking their place in a game enjoyed by generations around the world.