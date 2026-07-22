Dubbo residents Zoe and Michael Williamson are currently organising a fundraising event to assist medical transport service Little Wings.

Zoe contacted several Dubbo businesses for assistance, including Devils Hollow Brewery Social Club president Barry Brebner. Around the same time, a feature story appeared in Dubbo Photo News concerning Little Wings’ difficulties.

Barry, who is also president of the Dubbo Rotary Club, took the matter to a general meeting of the club for discussion. At this meeting, it was also mentioned that a young resident in Warren, Dusty Langby, was also trying to help the cause with a fundraising walk from Warren to Canberra.

Further discussions were held and at the recent annual Dubbo Rotary Club changeover event on June 29, club president Barry Brebner introduced several guests to the gathering.

They included Zoe and Michael Williamson from Dubbo, Sarah Langby from Warren, as well as Nikki Callan representing Little Wings.

Barry announced his Rotary Club would support Little Wings as their major beneficiary for this past Rotary year and would provide an amount of $10,000.00 to Little Wings, with $5,000.00 allocated to both the Williamson family’s fundraising event and the Langby family’s fundraising event.

Both families gave a brief and emotional account of their Little Wings’ experiences, and were very appreciative of the Dubbo Rotary Club’s donation. Little Wings representative Nikki Callan also thanked the club for their assistance during this very difficult time.