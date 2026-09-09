Thursday, September 10, is R U OK? Day, Australia's National Day of Action dedicated to reminding everyone that a conversation could help save a life.

While that day shines a spotlight on mental health, the message matters every day of the year.

Dubbo RSL Club Group believe looking after your mental health is just as important as looking after your physical health, and encourages its members, guests and the wider community to check in with one another as a regular habit.

Many people underestimate the power of a simple conversation. Research from R U OK? shows that one in three people don't realise the positive difference they can make by asking someone if they're OK.

Yet, nine out of ten people who have been asked "Are you OK?" say they felt grateful, cared for and supported. The research also found that one in four people hesitate to ask someone if they're concerned they may be struggling.

However, if someone is on your mind, take the time to ask them the question. Often, what people value most is knowing someone genuinely cares and is willing to listen without judgement.

To promote physical and mental wellbeing, the Dubbo RSL Aquatic and Health Club is currently hosting ‘Bring a Friend for FREE Week’ through until to Sunday, September 13. Members can bring a friend along at no cost that week to enjoy the gym, swimming pool or a group fitness class.

It's a great opportunity to reconnect with someone, encourage healthy habits and spend quality time together as regular exercise supports physical and mental wellbeing.

On Thursday, Dubbo RSL Club and the Aquatic and Health Club will be swathed in yellow and black, and staff will also wear the official colours of the R U OK? campaign.

Members and visitors will be reminded to check in with family, friends, neighbours and workmates, because one genuine conversation really can make a difference.

Poppy's Coffee Shop will also offer a complimentary yellow cupcake with the purchase of any coffee or drink on R U OK? Day, while stocks last. Information and support resources will be available across both venues, helping people learn how to start a conversation, listen with empathy, and access support if needed.

The Dubbo RSL Club Group encourages everyone to wear a splash of yellow, support Bring a Friend Week, and remember the conversation doesn't end on R U OK? Day.

If someone's on your mind, trust your instinct and ask R U OK? A simple question, asked with genuine care on any given day, could make all the difference.