The hardworking team at the Dubbo RSL Motel are celebrating following the business recently being elevated to the “Star Ratings Gold List” that recognises properties meeting independent quality standards based on over 200 criteria.

It’s a huge nod to the local business that is so popular it runs on a 96 per cent occupancy rate every week, according to long serving motel manager Marion Rika.

In fact, so proud was Ms Rika that she shared the official notification of the four-star Gold List success with all team members at the 35-room facility.

“Housekeeping, front office, maintenance – I made sure everyone got this actual transcript. They were over the moon,” she told Dubbo Photo News.

The quietly spoken Ms Rika, who has managed the recently refurbished motel for over a decade, reluctantly acknowledged that her leadership contributed to the Dubbo RSL Motel being independently rated as one of Australia's best accommodation properties.

“When I told them, our staff said if it wasn’t for the way it was managed, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” she admitted.

“They know my standards, and I rarely have to worry about anything going wrong,” Ms Rika added.

“I’m a perfectionist when it comes to housekeeping in the rooms. To reach the four-star rating you’ve got to have absolutely impeccable rooms. The Star Ratings team can’t fault them, and the interior design and everything is right up there,” she explained.

With a career spanning 45 years across banking, hospital and management, Ms Rika has enjoyed managing the Dubbo RSL Motel for the last 13 years and also looks after the RSL-owned Rhino Lodge accommodation.

She paid tribute to her employer for its ongoing support, indicating the RSL Board were also delighted at the Star Rating recognition – “but weren’t surprised” at the news.

“The Dubbo RSL are a great company to work for, from the top to the bottom,” she said.

Ms Rika is particularly proud of the consistently high occupancy rate at the motel, which regularly hosts corporate guests including flight crews from major airlines flying into Dubbo. The motel is also a popular for travellers attending big events during the year such as the jazz festival and touch football carnival.

“We have Qantas staying here every night, and REX crews several nights a week,” she said.

“Most of our clients are corporate, and over the school holidays we have a lot of families. The motel is secure; you can only get in and out of the building with your room card, so that makes a big difference,” Ms Rika explained.

The motel is already booked out for the next touch football carnival in February 2027, she said.

With the motel achieving a four-star rating on the Gold List, is it possible to make it to five stars, Dubbo Photo News asked.

Ms Rika explained that under the current Star Rating standards – internationally recognised symbols of quality accommodation in more than 70 countries, reflecting the cleanliness, quality and condition of guest facilities – the motel does not have its own restaurant which would be needed to achieve five stars.

As motel guests can access meals and entertainment directly across the road at the Dubbo RSL Club, there is no need for an on-site restaurant. Motel guests also have free entry to the RSL health club, she said, and return visitors who are club members can also accrue membership rewards for their stay.

For further information about the motel or to make a booking, visit dubborslmotel.com.au.