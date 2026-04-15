Dubbo gaming store Total Tabletop scored big recently, staging an official Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Regional Qualifier on Saturday, March 28.

If you don't know what Yu-Gi-Oh! is, it's a hugely popular Japanese Manga series by Kazuki Takahashi which has spawned a variety of related media including anime series, video games and a very popular trading card game.

So popular is Yu-Gi-Oh!, the regional qualifier wasn't held at Total Tabletop's Macquarie St store, which runs regular events for trading card games, board games, Warhammer, and Dungeons and Dragons for players of all ages, but further up the same street at the Amaroo Hotel.

Laura from Total Tabletop was very excited to share the news of the world championship regional qualifier taking place in Dubbo.

"This event is part of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Burst Protocol season, and Total Tabletop is one of only seven stores in Australia selected to run a regional qualifier for this series," she told Dubbo Photo News.

"This is a first for Dubbo. It’s not something that’s often held in regional areas, so it’s a great opportunity for local players to compete at a higher level without needing to travel," she explained.

Players in the event were competing for "Top 8" prizes, as well as the chance to earn an invite to the Oceania World Championship Qualifiers, Laura added.

"Events like this also bring people into Dubbo and support local businesses, with many players spending the weekend in town," she added.

"With over 40 players already signed up, we’ve got people travelling in from Canberra, Sydney, Newcastle, Mudgee and other surrounding areas to take part."

Importantly, the event was also livestreamed on Youtube, introducing Dubbo to a wider audience.