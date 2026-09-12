Dubbo’s Nepalese community were joined by members of the wider community, local leaders and support organisations at Elston Park on Sunday evening, September 6, for a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of the devastating floods late last month in Nepal.

The vigil, organised by Dubbo Nepalese Community Australia (DNCA), ran from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm, and provided an opportunity for the community to remember those who have died, pray for those still missing and stand beside families affected by the disaster.

DNCA President Raj Kharel said the tragedy was being deeply felt by Nepalese families living across Dubbo and regional NSW.

“Nepal might be thousands of kilometres away, but for many of us it is still home. Our parents, relatives and friends are there, so when something like this happens, we feel it here as well.”

He said the response from the wider Dubbo community had been overwhelming, especially the support for the fundraising appeal established by DNCA.

“Since the disaster, people from right across Dubbo have contacted us asking how they can help. Businesses, community organisations, elected representatives and ordinary families have donated, shared our appeal and offered their support,” he added.

At the conclusion of Sunday night's vigil, DNCA's fundraising appeal had collected just under $10,000.

"Dubbo's Nepali football club Rhino RC soccer team also did a Bunnings sausage sizzle on Sunday morning and collected $4000 to donate," Mr Kharel said.

The total raised from these local community efforts was $13,847, he added.

Mr Kharel said DNCA’s immediate priority was to ensure money raised reached legitimate relief efforts and supported people genuinely affected by the disaster.

“People have trusted DNCA with their donations, and we take that responsibility seriously. We want every contribution to go where it can genuinely help families affected by this tragedy.”

The candlelight vigil also recognised the emotional impact of the disaster on Nepalese Australians who may be grieving or waiting for information about relatives and friends.

Members of the public were encouraged to attend and bring candles, lights, photographs, flowers or personal messages to place at the gathering. Many did.

Mr Kharel said Sunday’s vigil ultimately carried a simple message.

“We cannot undo what has happened, but we can make sure the people affected know they have not been forgotten. From Dubbo to Nepal, we stand with them.”