Dubbo audiences are in for an unforgettable theatrical experience as Dubbo Theatre Company presents its long-awaited production of the award-winning Broadway musical "Come From Away" at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC).

The production will run for six performances through to Saturday, May 2, including two highly popular matinee shows expected to draw strong daytime crowds.

After a postponement last year, anticipation for the show has only grown, with cast and crew dedicating nearly 12 months of rehearsals to bring this extraordinary story to life.

The well-loved theatre company, which will celebrate its 70th anniversary next year, has described the production as one of its most ambitious and rewarding to date.

"Come From Away" tells a remarkable true story, and its staging presents unique challenges. With just 12 actors portraying multiple roles, the show demands precision, versatility, and seamless transitions.

The Dubbo cast has risen to the occasion following a rigorous audition process, resulting in a dynamic ensemble featuring familiar favourites Greg Markwick, Elissa Burden, James Eddy, and Sarah Drake, alongside rising young talent Luke Doyle.

Adding to the energy of the production is a superb live band, performing on stage with the actors. The music, inspired by rich Irish traditions, is both stirring and heartfelt. Audiences can expect a captivating blend of delicate solo performances and powerful full-cast numbers that build to uplifting crescendos.

Under the direction of Jamie Foster, every detail of the show’s lighting, staging, and movement has been meticulously crafted to honour the spirit and style of the original Broadway production. The result is a visually engaging and emotionally resonant performance that flows effortlessly from scene to scene.

Producers promise a show that will make audiences both laugh and cry, delivering a deeply moving experience that lingers long after the final curtain.

In a time when the world can feel divided, "Come From Away" offers a timely reminder of compassion, community, and the extraordinary impact of kindness.

Tickets are available now through the DRTCC website. A special offer currently available will give patrons two complimentary drinks when they purchase two tickets online.

“This is a very special show,” organisers say. “You will love it.”