Reclaim the Night returns to Dubbo later this month and the community is invited to unite at this free event and take a stand against gender-based violence.

Reclaim the Night 2026 will be held on Friday, November 27, at Victoria Park. The free event and will bring together individuals, community groups, businesses and local organisations in a demonstration of solidarity and collective action.

The event aims to recognise the strength and resilience of victim-survivors and reinforce the shared responsibility to prevent violence.

Hosted by the Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective (DVPC), the free community event starts at 6.00 pm and will run to 8.30 pm. It will embody the theme “Safety. Empower. Unite. Every Step for Every Victim.”

The event forms part of the international 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which is held annually from November 25 to December 10, and aims to raise awareness, challenge harmful attitudes and promote safer, more respectful communities.

DVPC Chairperson Angela Coker said the event builds on the successful return of Reclaim the Night to Dubbo last year following a long hiatus.

“The DVPC is proud to host this event again to promote the message that everyone deserves to feel safe in their community without fear of sexual violence, harassment or gender-based abuse,” Ms Coker said.

“We encourage the community to join us for this event to stand together in solidarity with victim-survivors and send a powerful message that everyone has the right to feel safe, respected and free from fear in public and private spaces,” she added.

The program of activities at Reclaim The Night 2026 will give community members opportunities to connect, learn, and demonstrate their commitment to preventing violence. The evening will feature guest speakers Mark Meredith and Aunty Marlene Lauw, dance performances, community information stalls, entertainment, food and refreshments.

A "community relay" (essentially a walk or march) honouring victim-survivors of gender-based violence in the Dubbo region will be at the heart of this year’s event, Ms Coker said. The relay is intended to recognise the 3,320 reports of domestic abuse to police in the Dubbo area over the past year, alongside 157 reported sexual assaults.

The walking activity is designed to raise awareness of the impact of violence in the community, honour victim-survivors and encourage everyone to stand together in solidarity against all forms of violence. Every step taken will symbolically represent a victim of gender-based violence in the region over the past 12 months, reinforcing the message “Every Step for Every Victim.”

Organiser are aiming for seven laps to be completed of the 507m walk, which will leave Victoria Park and extend along Memorial Drive towards Talbragar Street, continue west along the Talbragar Street walkway, then south along the Darling Street walkway, before looping past the Cenotaph and returning to the Rotunda. The target is 3,320 metres, representing the 3,320 reports of domestic abuse to police in the Dubbo area, organisers said.

With the valued support of Dubbo Regional Council, Connecting Community Services (CCS, Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre Ltd), Rotary Clubs of Dubbo, ClubsNSW and Dinawan's Connection,

Matt Sharkey, Violence and Neglect Safer Pathways Coordinator – Northern Sector, Western NSW Local Health District, emphasised the importance of community accountability and collective action.

“Reclaim the Night is an opportunity for our community to stand together and send a clear message that violence has no place in our homes, relationships or public spaces,” Mr Sharkey said.

“Preventing violence requires more than awareness; it requires accountability, respectful relationships and a collective commitment to challenging the attitudes and behaviours that allow violence to continue.”

Alissa West, House Manager – Dubbo Orchard, Plus Community, highlighted the importance of access to support and safe environments for people experiencing violence.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home and community. For people experiencing domestic and family violence, access to safe housing, compassionate support and appropriate services can make a significant difference,” Ms West said.

“Reclaim the Night reminds us that no one should face violence alone and that we all have a role in creating communities where people feel safe, supported and empowered.”

As a committed supporter of the event, Connecting Community Services (CCS, Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre Ltd) recognises the importance of strengthening community connections and ensuring safety, dignity and respect remain central to local conversations.

“Every person deserves to feel safe, respected and valued, regardless of their background or circumstances,” CCS CEO Michelle Hawke concluded.

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Community relay registration

Anyone wishing to participate in the community relay (walking) element of the event should register their interest. Contact Connecting Community Services (CCS, Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre Ltd) at info@dnc.org.au or 02 6883 2300. Registration is only required to express interest in relay participation. General event attendance is free and does not require registration.