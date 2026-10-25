For the second consecutive quarter, Dubbo has claimed the top position for overall property sales across NSW, as regional centres continue to attract strong buyer demand, according to PropTech firm InfoTrack.

The latest data shows Dubbo climbed to the top of the state’s property sales rankings in the third quarter, after not even featuring in the Top 10 at the same time last year.

Analysing sales from July 1 to September 30, 2026, shows regional centres continued to dominate the state rankings, with Port Macquarie ranking third and Orange coming in at fifth.

Across NSW, houses remained the most popular property type, accounting for 55.38 per cent of purchases, followed by units at 37.05 per cent and vacant land at 7.58 per cent.

InfoTrack’s Chief Operating Officer Lee Bailie said Dubbo’s performance reflects more than just relative affordability.

“Dubbo is a growing regional centre with a broad employment base, major investment underway and the services people need to build a life,” Mr Bailie said.

“Those fundamentals matter to buyers, particularly when higher interest rates are putting pressure on household budgets.

“People are looking at what they can afford, but they are also looking at where they can find jobs, healthcare, education and other essential services.”

The trend comes as affordability remains a key consideration for buyers with the Reserve Bank raising interest rates to 4.60 per cent at the end of September, its fourth rate rise of 2026.

Dubbo ranked first in NSW in quarter three, ahead of Sydney growth areas such as Austral and Castle Hill, with a median purchase price of $650,000.

“Buyers are increasingly weighing up what they can afford against what they want from a property, and regional centres can offer a different balance of price, space, and access to services,” Mr Bailie said.

Dubbo was also a strong performer among first home buyers, climbing from sixth to fourth place in the rankings.

“Getting a deposit together and keeping repayments manageable remain major hurdles for first home buyers, particularly with the cash rate at 4.60 per cent,” he added.

“Dubbo offers a more affordable entry point than Sydney, while giving buyers access to the services and opportunities of an established regional centre.”

The broader results showed regional NSW was becoming an increasingly important part of the state’s property market, Mr Bailie said.

“Dubbo, Port Macquarie and Orange all featuring towards the top of the rankings shows that regional NSW is no longer a side story in the property market,” he said.

“More buyers are looking beyond Sydney and the major metropolitan centres, particularly as affordability becomes a bigger factor in their decisions.”