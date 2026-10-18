Did you know that Family Planning Australia (FPA) is celebrating its centenary this year, or that the Dubbo branch has recently clocked up 25 years?

Late last month the Dubbo branch of FPA held a special lunch at its Macquarie St premises to celebrate its quarter century. Attended by current and past staff, health and medical staff and supporters, the event was an opportunity to reflect on the services provided to the community during those years.

CEO Sue Shilbury, who travelled to Dubbo for the local anniversary, confirmed to Dubbo Photo News that despite the organisation’s longevity, many in the community didn’t know the Dubbo clinic existed.

“We did a needs analysis earlier this year of four regions [and Dubbo is one of them], and we learned that the awareness of what we do in this community is not as great as we thought, so we do need to raise our awareness and amplify our impact,” Sue said.

“In this local community, we also found out that not just that people didn't know about us, but also that a lot of health professionals, educators want more training from us in particular areas in relation to consent, puberty, gender-based violence, and communications in regard to sexual and reproductive health,” Sue added.

The organisation will be looking at how they can do more training of clinicians and educators who can provide comprehensive sexuality education in schools, she said.

Dubbo is one of five clinics (and numerous outreach sites) operated by the independent, not-for-profit FPA across NSW.

A leading provider of reproductive and sexual health services, the FPA provides face-to-face healthcare for everyone in every family, as well as telehealth services, a Talkline, Pregnancy Help Line and extensive health promotion service.

Also a registered charity and funded by state and federal governments and local health districts, the FPA is the oldest family planning service in Australia.

From November, FPA will be able to provide bulk-billed services for Long Acting Reversible Contraceptives (LARC) across NSW, Sue Shilbury told Dubbo Photo News, and said the organisation has been funded to invest more in training clinicians in rural and regional areas to do LARCs.

Sue paid tribute to past and present FPA staff who are and have been so passionate about what they do and are keen to engage with the local community.

Dubbo staff deliver outreach services to Brewarrina, Walgett, Nyngan and Cobar, meaning they will travel hundreds of kilometres in the course of their work.

Getting more doctors on board to work with FPA is a priority, and certainly an ongoing activity, Sue said.

“We really would love more doctors to work with us out here.”

Team leader Jean Brain, a registered nurse and proud Aboriginal woman, first accessed Dubbo FPA services as a patient before coming to work for the organisation.

“I'm full time as a nurse, and I have just accepted a position two days a week as a health promotion officer to get back out in the community and work within the community as well as in the clinic,” Jean said.

“I’m absolutely and passionately in love with clinic work. Family Planning is a great place to work, and there’s no service like it. You know, nobody does what we do – so many things.”

Jean stressed that Dubbo FPA is not just a place for women to attend – it is for everyone of all ages and genders. Nurses staff the Talkline and Pregnancy Help Line and can connect callers with appropriate supports relevant to their needs.

The Dubbo FPA clinic is located at 2B/155 Macquarie St, with parking at the rear and in the neighbouring shopping centre carpark. It operates from 8.30am to 5.00 pm weekdays and can be reached on 02 6885 1544. Further information about FPA can be found on its website at www.fpnsw.org.au.